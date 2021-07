BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Tokyo Olympics is just three weeks away and while no Kern County natives are suiting up for Team USA, one local discus thrower proudly represented Kern County and her family at last week’s U.S. Track and Field Trials.

Alex Collatz Sellens is a former CIF State Champion discus thrower from Stockdale High School and a three-time All-American at USC.

She just missed out on qualifying for the Tokyo Games, finishing 7th overall.