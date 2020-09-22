Local Democrats encourage residents to register to vote, update voter registration

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day. The Kern County Democratic Central Committee is teaming up with African-American community leaders to encourage local residents to register to vote and update their voter registration.

Christian Romo, Chair of the Kern County Democratic Central Committee said their goal is to increase local registration, especially within communities of color.

“Every vote matters and we can’t afford to sit out what may be one of the most important elections of our lifetime. It is imperative that we do all that we can to boost local voter registration, especially within our communities of color that for far too long have been forgotten,” said Romo in a news release.

Denise L. Norris was appointed to the KCDCC’s executive board last month to oversee the African-American Voter Outreach campaign.

“The goal is to excite, educate, enlighten and motivate the African-American community on the importance to first register, and then vote in November,” said Norris.

National Voter Registration Day can also serve as a reminder to update your information if you are already registered but you’ve recently moved or changed party affiliations.

To register to vote online, visit registertovote.ca.gov. You can also call the Kern County Elections office at (661) 868-3590 to request a registration form by mail. For more local voting information, visit kernvote.com.

California’s voter registration deadline for the November election is Monday, Oct. 19.