Local delivery driver goes viral in TikTok dance video featuring essential workers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local delivery driver has gone viral in a TikTok dance video featuring essential workers.

The TikTok features 23-year-old Jaime Hernandez, a South High School graduate. Hernandez works as a delivery driver for UPS in Bakersfield.

The video shows four delivery drivers from different companies doing a choreographed dance. The TikTok was posted on Tuesday, Jan. 12 by Abiud Sando, a FedEx delivery driver from Washington, and has now surpassed more than 3 million views. The video has been shared by Complex and US Weekly and now has been seen more than 10 million times.

Hernandez said Sando created the dance and people requested he dance with other delivery drivers, so they made it happen.

Sando reached out to Hernandez, a USPS delivery driver from Fort Worth, Texas and an Amazon delivery driver from Oxnard. They met in Downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday to shoot the video. The TikTok was then posted the same day on Abiud Sando’s account. It took a month to plan for the shoot.

Hernandez said the response to the TikTok has been positive and he likes knowing the video has made a lot of people smile.

A second video featuring the delivery drivers was posted on Hernandez’s TikTok account that has more than 4,000 views.