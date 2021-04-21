Local defense attorney shares thoughts on challenges Chauvin’s attorney faced

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The jury returned its verdict after just ten hours of deliberations – a relatively short amount of time for how long the trial lasted. Yesterday, 17 News spoke with local criminal defense attorney David Torres about Derek Chauvin’s case and the challenges faced by his attorney, Eric Nelson.

David Torres has extensive experience in criminal defense and has tried well over 150 felony jury trials to verdict. Torres says the decision and time put into deliberations yesterday did not surprise him because more often than not when a jury returns a verdict within a few hours, especially after a trial has gone on for a few weeks like in this monumental case, the verdict usually comes back guilty.

“They had a very difficult case. This is something us defense attorneys deal with quite often in our cases, but I think that the thing I want to give to him is the fact that he did not stray from legitimate science. A lot of times in order to try and get a conviction, to try and get an acquittal, I’ve seen some folks stray to something like excited delirium, which my understanding they were trying to use initially, but he didn’t,” said Torres. “He stayed within the confines of good science and he did whatever he could in this case. Let’s call it for what it was, it was a very difficult case to defend.”

Torres says we can expect the defense to appeal this verdict, but it will likely be unsuccessful.