Local decorated veteran Leon Thomas dies at 89

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A highly decorated local veteran died last week at the age of 89.

Leon Thomas passed away on March 14, according to family. He was born in Oklahoma in 1930 and came to Kern County with his family as a child. He graduated from Bakersfield High School in 1950 and then enlisted in the military the following year.

During his service, Thomas received a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star. After returning to civilian life, he joined the Military Order of the Purple Heart, the Kern Veterans Memorial Foundation and other organizations that honor military veterans.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Mary, along with four children, 17 grandchildren and 54 great grandchildren. A service for Thomas is planned in Arvin for March 30.