BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — They’ve appeared on “America’s Got Talent” and “So You Think You Can Dance,” and now local dancers The Ninja Twins have released a new single and music video just in time for the holidays.

The duo — Nick and James Aragon — said they pay tribute to Bakersfield in the video for “Mama Said,” which comes out Wednesday.

“What better present than to get The Ninja Twins,” they said.