Local couple celebrating 70 years of marriage

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local senior living facility surprised two of their residents who celebrated 70 years of marriage.

Garth and Doris Black were married on July 14, 1950 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. They now live in the Brookdale Senior living community in southwest Bakersfield.

Brookdale surprised the couple with a huge cardboard cutout of their wedding photo with balloons to celebrate their anniversary.

What’s their secret to a long and happy marriage?

“The real truth of the matter is is that we’ve never raised our voice to each other in 70 years and I live to serve her and love her and shes done the same for me. I’ve always put her first and she’s always put me first, “said Garth Black.

Garth was the minister at Westside Church of Christ on Stockdale Highway from 1977 to 1995.

He and Doris have four children, nine grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.