BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local couple celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with the help of the Fox Theater.

Kenny and Harriet Ballard celebrated their 65 years together with a personalized message on the theater’s marquee.

The couple took advantage of the Marquee Inspired campaign by the Fox Theater to help bring in much needed revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can find out more about the Marquee Inspired program at the theater’s website.