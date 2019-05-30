Local counselor awarded for outstanding work at West High School

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s a high honor for local school counselors recognized for serving students and a local counselor is the first to receive it in 16 years.

West High Counselor Meagan Holmes was honored Wednesday morning with the Arthur S. Marmaduke High School Counselor Award.

The award was presented on behalf of the California Assembly and the State Senate.

Holmes says counselors see a lot more personal and social issues these days and while the job is demanding, she loves it.

She says she became a counselor because when she was getting ready for college, she didn’t know where to start.

The Counselor Award was established in 1985 – awarded to outstanding counselors who demonstrate excellent skills in helping students fulfill their dreams of going to college.