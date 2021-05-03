Local contestants featured on FOX series ‘Game of Talents’

Bakersfield’s Josh King and Renee Rucks will compete on the May 5 episode of “Game of Talents.” (Photo courtesy of FOX)

(KGET) — Josh King and Renee Rucks will be representing Bakersfield on the next episode of the FOX competition series “Game of Talents.” It can be seen at 9 p.m. May 5.

Josh King, a teacher at Independence Elementary, went viral in 2019 for writing a back-to-school rap based on Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” song.

The series features two teams of contestants trying to outguess each other in determining which talent a person has simply by looking at them. Past talents have included baton twirlers and knife throwers.

The local contestants will be looking to win the $200,000 prize in the episode titled “Fire Twirling, Cube Juggling and a Wild Alligator.” No details of how they fared have been released.

“Game of Talents” is hosted by Wayne Brady.