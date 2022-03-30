BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meathead Movers is asking people to support Operation USA, by providing over-the-counter medical supplies for delivery to Ukrainian refugees.

The Bakersfield-based moving company is asking for first aid supplies like bandages, pain relievers, eye drops, syringes, and related items.

All donations must be unopened with an expiration date of at least 12 months from the day of donation.

People are encouraged to drop off their donated medical supplies Wednesday and Thursday at the Meathead Movers offices on Unicorn Road, just south of Merle Haggard Drive.