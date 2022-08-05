BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Assemblyman Rudy Salas announced $1-million in funding from the California State Budget for improvements at the Friendship House Community Center on Aug. 5, according to the Community Action Partnership of Kern.

CAPK said, the improvements will expand the facility’s ability to offer sports and enrichment activities to children and community groups in the area.

Salas, along with CAPK leaders, Friendship House staff and center youth spoke about what the funding means for the community at the event.

“We know this group of kids that’s being helped today could be our future leaders. They could be our future city council members. They could be our future senators and assembly members and hopefully a governor in there somewhere,” Salas said. “But they’ll always remember somebody caring about what they were doing after school. Somebody caring about a program for enriching their lives. That’s what this million dollars is about.”