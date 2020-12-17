Local college student’s set design work showcased in ‘The Voice’ finale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield’s Jim Ranger has been getting lots of attention for his run on the NBC’s “The Voice,” but one other local had his work featured as part of the big finale.

During Tuesday night’s finale Jason Derulo made a special guest performance and the glitz and glamor behind the singer was the work of local college student Seth Brown.

Brown just finished his junior year at Biola University and he designed and built the winter wonderland set for Derulo’s performance.

Brown says Derulo’s team reached out to him to build the set. He built some pieces in Bakersfield and trucked them down to Derulo’s house where the performance was recorded. He said it was a surreal experience.

“The radio host said that was ‘Savage Love’ by Jason Derulo who performed on The Voice’ last night and check out the amazing set and christmas decorations on that, and I think that was when it hit, like that was all my work,” he said.

Brown says his designs are being used in other Jason Derulo projects still to come.

You can find more of his designs at this website.