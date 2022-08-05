BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield East Rotary Club donated a $10,000 check to the World War II Memorial on Friday in the Bakersfield Museum of Art, according to the rotary club.

The rotary club said the check was presented to Walt Grainger, 96, a WWII U.S. Navy Veteran.

Both the Kern County WWII Veteran’s Memorial and Bakersfield East Rotary invite Kern residents to submit names of any WWII veteran by the end of August to be engraved in the memorial sculpture, according to the rotary club.

The sculpture is to depict a woman and child reading a telegram that says “The War Department regrets to inform you …”

If you would like to donate to the memorial fund, you can call 343-7658 or email KernCountyWWIIMemorial@gmail.com.