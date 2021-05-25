Local churches plan food giveaways for those in need

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two local churches are holding food giveaways on Wednesday for those in need.

First Congregational Church is holding a food giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon in the parking lot at 5 Real Road, off of Stockdale Highway. The church has held giveaways for the past two months. For more information about the giveaway, contact the church at 661-327-1609.

Valley View Church of God of Prophecy will be giving away free groceries from 5-7 p.m. at 2400 Morning Drive. Valley View Church is planning to hold food giveaways every fourth Wednesday of every month.

