BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Victory Outreach is to host their Annual Backpack Giveaway on Friday at the Victory Outreach Southwest Bakersfield Church on New Stine Road, according to the outreach.

The outreach said the event is to start at 6:30 p.m. and they will be giving backpacks to children in need in the community.

To receive a backpack children must be present, according to Victory Outreach. The event is to have live music, free haircuts and face painting.