BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local church hosted an event Tuesday evening bringing together residents and the men and women who serve them.



Compassion Christian Center put on a taco Tuesday, meet-and-greet event with officers from the Bakersfield Police Department. The goal was to get the community acquainted with those whose job it is to protect and serve and meet them in a relaxed setting where they can have a regular conversation.



“Although there may be a few of us, together we’re going to change the world. We believe here in the AOC, what the Bakersfield Police Department has deemed as the area of concern, we have changed that name to the area of christ because we believe if we work with those who are serving our community together we can change the community,” Pastor Marisa Banks said.

The Bakersfield Community Policing Group also helped organize the event.