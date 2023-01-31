BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Magdalene Hope Foundation will be hosting a golf tournament to help combat and eradicate sex trafficking.

According to a release from the foundation, the tournament dubbed “Tee off for Hope” is intended to support Magdalene Hope’s mission to deal with sex trafficking in Kern County by offering victims a haven and a restorative experience at their women’s shelter, with the proceeds going towards transporting victims to the shelter.

This year’s golf tournament will offer an opportunity to win prizes with first, second, and third place prizes, a hole-in-one contest, closest to the pin, and longest drive among other prizes, the release says. A raffle, silent auction and luncheon will happen following the tournament.

The “Tee off for Hope” golf tournament will take place on Apr. 17 at the Stockdale Country Club located at 7001 Stockdale Hwy.

Tickets are $600 for one 4-player team or $150 per individual player and it includes green fees, lunch, drinks and a swag bag.

Tickets may be purchased on Eventbrite, or Magdalene Hope’s Facebook page.

Interested individuals may call 661-808-4673 or email MagdaleneHope@gmail.com.