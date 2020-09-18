Local chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution celebrate Constitution Week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated Constitution Week on Thursday. The group gathered at the Kern County Superior Courthouse. They took part in the “Bells Across America” event yesterday, where liberty bells are rung in communities throughout the nation.

The event signifies the signing of the U.S. Constitution 233 years ago. More than one million women have joined Daughters of the American Revolution since its started over 125 years ago. The group says their goal is to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism in about 3,000 chapters nationwide.