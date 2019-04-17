Local car dealer, Elias W. 'Chuck' Haddad, dies at age 85

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Elias W. "Chuck" Haddad

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The namesake of a local car dealer, Elias W. "Chuck" Haddad, died Tuesday at the age of 85.

According to a statement from his family releasedTuesday night, Haddad died just after 3 p.m. at his home in Bakersfield.

Haddad was an affable man who built his family business into one of the best Dodge dealership on the west coast.

Haddad had three children -- James, John, and Jeff -- with his wife Inger, who died in 1999. Haddad also had six grandchildren.

Plans for a celebration of life service will be announced later this week.

In the meantime, flowers and cards can be sent to Haddad Dodge at 3000 Harris Road in the Bakersfield Auto Mall.