Local car club celebrates 80th birthday of World War II Jeep

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local car club celebrated a big birthday this week.

The Olive Drab Drivers held another event at Chuy’s saluting the Jeep — specifically, the 80th birthday of the World War II Jeep.

“It’s like a time machine,” said member John Yerry. “A World War II vet, when they were still around, they’ll put their hand on the fender and their eyes will roll back and they’ll go ‘Oh man, I remember the last time I drove one of these was’.. and he’ll tell you a story that his family never heard before. They go ‘oh my gosh we’ve never heard grandpa tell that story before,’ and the Jeep’s like a time machine to those guys, it’s cool.”

In addition to the old, there were also newer Jeeps on display at the event, to show the changes made to the vehicle through the years.