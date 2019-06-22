Local cancer patient, David Marcus, reacts to overwhelming community support

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — David Marcus, a superfan of Centennial High School and a seven-time cancer patient has been overwhelmed by community support.

Marcus has recently been moved into hospice care during his treatment for cancer.

He says he’s doing all right and that he’s comfortable at home.

17’s Tabatha Mills paid him a visit Friday and he said he has been overwhelmed by the support he’s been getting — even getting a message from President Donald Trump.

Marcus says it’s important for people to seem him stay positive, especially younger people and other cancer patients.

He’s thanks everyone in Bakersfield and the President for their support.