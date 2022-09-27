BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Adventist Health AIS Cancer Center has been given $10 million to expand cancer services in Kern County.

When the 2022-2023 State Budget passed in June it allocated money to the Cancer Center, according to organizers.

Assemblymember Rudy Salas was there to present the funds today and while more funds are needed Adventist Health says this donation will help them begin to expand cancer services.

“The AIS Cancer Center has been here now for 10 years and we truly do offer university-level care, access to clinical trials, comprehensive services that really were not available in kern county before,” Luis Mariscal, AIS Cancer Medical Director, said. “And that does enable patients to get care in their community, in their home. And this will enable us to continue to expand what we are able to offer. And really that changes the dynamic for health and cancer care for this whole county.. And even beyond our county.”