Local businessman Mike Stier dies at 72

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Longtime local businessman Mike Stier has died at the age of 72 after a long battle with cancer.

Stier died in his sleep Friday.

Stier served in the U.S. Marines in Vietnam and when he returned, he built a small RV business he started in 1973 into a regional powerhouse along with his longtime business partner and fellow Marine, Barry Phillips.

Stier and his wife, Cathi, were married for 35 years.

In 2005, he was first diagnosed with cancer and would and would fight it for the next 15 years.

Stier was generous and gave back to the community in many ways over the years.

“It’s heartwarming to realize that so many people care about our family and he touched a lot of lives, Mike was a very giving person,” Cathi Stier said.

Cancer couldn’t keep him from his favorite pasttimes: spending time outdoors and on the golf course.

“He used to say that the only thing better than a good time is sharing it … No matter how many fish you catch it’s always better if you have a friend with you,” Phillips said.

Along with his wife, Mike Stier is survived by his daughters Kaylee and Stevie and granddaughter Addison.

Mike Stier will be laid to rest at Bakersfield National Cemetery on Jan. 21 with a reception to follow at Bakersfield Country Club.