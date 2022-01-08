Local businesses welcome customers for first Second Saturday of 2022

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local businesses offered special deals in downtown Bakersfield for the first Second Saturday of 2022.

Locals shopped at businesses throughout the morning. Event organizers say they hope events like this give a much-needed boost to the small businesses running in the heart of downtown.

“We hope everyone comes out and supports,” vendor at Downtown Toys-n-Comics Chuck Arias said. “Bakersfield is expanding but we’re bringing back what we came for in downtown.”

Second Saturday is a monthly event including local businesses taking place on, of course, the second Saturday of the month. More than 30 businesses took part this month.