Local businesses take part in ‘The Little Things’ movie promotion

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Some local businesses received major promotion as part of a Hollywood thriller that debuted Friday.

Warner Bros., the production company for “The Little Things,” teamed up with a gifting company in Los Angeles to create promotional packages for the movie to send to TV and radio stations. The gifting company reached out to local business My Husband’s Nuts.

My Husband’s Nuts is a tongue-in-cheek local business that sells flavored and candied almonds from a local farm.

The promotional package also includes cold brew coffee from Rig City Roasting and chews from Dewar’s.

The promotional packages are not available for purchase, but the owner and founder of My Husband’s Nuts, Jennifer Rogers-Etcheverry says she’s gotten a lot of calls about it and she may try to team up with the same companies again.

Rogers-Etcheverry says she works with other businesses to sell similar gift boxes. You can find those products at this link. (Visit Dewar’s; Visit: Rig City Roasting Co.)

“The Little Things” starring Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto is available to watch on HBO Max and is in theaters.