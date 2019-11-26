Local businesses holding events, offering deals for Small Business Saturday

While online retailers and big-box chains will get much of the attention this weekend due to Black Friday, local shops are also getting in on the holiday shopping season.

Many local Bakersfield stores will be open this Saturday and offering special deals as part of Small Business Saturday, an effort started by American Express to encourage people to shop local during the holidays.

Click here to find a small business near you.

In addition, some organizations and businesses are holding events in recognition of the day. Here’s a look at a few of them:

Downtown Business Association

The DBA will kick off the downtown shopping season with a press conference at 9:30 a.m. at In Your Wildest Dreams, 716 19th St. The DBA will unveil their new Downtown Shopping and Antique Guide, which provides information on places to shop downtown.

The DBA will also unveil their Downtown Restaurant and Entertainment Guide at 10:30 a.m. at KC Steakhouse, 2515 F St.

From 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Merry Go Round Antiques will have Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus available for pictures with families and pets. The store is located at 1407 19th St.

For more information, call 661-325-5892.

Scavenger Shop & Pop Up Market

Dot x Ott, LUVSPUN and Monroebot Graphics is holding its first Small Business Saturday event, called the Shop Small Bakersfield Scavenger Shop & Pop Up Market, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Dot x Ott, 930 18th St.

Participating local businesses will be handing out passports to customers. For each purchase made at a participating location, the customer will earn a stamp for their passport. If a customer shows their stamped passport at another participating business, they will be given a free item or discount for their participation.

Participating businesses include Soapterra, Sugardaddy’s, The Orange Cactus, Franco Bakes, Rio Acai Bowls and Nannette Art Design. Call 661-549-2274 for more information.

Sip ‘n’ Shop Holiday Extravaganza

Several businesses are participating in this event, being held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 9500 Flushing Quail Dr. No. 502. Participating vendors include Simply Happy Boutique, the Wounded Heroes Fund, Hideysocks and Vibestitch.

For more information, call 661-979-7438.

Bakersfield Sound Co.

The business, located at 10715 Rosedale Hwy., is holding a Shop Small event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Besides deals on what’s in stock, the event will include live music, treats, coffee and local vendors. For more information, call 661-554-9090.

Timeless Furnishings

The furniture store will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1918 Chester Ave. The business will serve cookies and hot cocoa. In addition, Santa will visit with kids from 12 to 3 p.m. Call 661-326-0222 for more information.

Please email 17News@kget.com if you would like to add your event to our list.