Local businesses get creative with the Bernie meme trend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you’ve been on social media lately, you may have noticed Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders flooding your timelines.

The Vermont senator went viral after a photo of him wearing a Burton jacket, Uniqlo pants and handmade mittens at Wednesday’s Inauguration circulated social media. Sanders then became a meme with people photoshopping him into film scenes, album covers, moments in history and more. Several local businesses have also taken part in the fun.

Kern County Animal Services posted a photo of Sanders in front of the kennels to their Instagram and Facebook pages asking for people to stop by and foster a shelter animal.

“We are once again asking you to foster a large breed dog,” KCAS said in the post.

Local graphic artists Jennifer Williams and Mike Willis posted three photos to their Instagram account featuring Sanders in several local spots. Williams and Willis photoshopped Sanders in front of the 24th Street Cafe, the GET bus station and in their studio.

“Did you think we’d pass up an opportunity to photoshop? Where’s Bernie?” Willis and Williams said in a post.

Camino Real Kitchen & Tequila shared several photoshopped images of Sanders outside their restaurant and serving their handcrafted paletas.

“Bernie El Paletero just dropped off more paletas for us!” the restaurant said in an Instagram post.

Nano’s Barbershop on Baker Street and Luvspun Floss also created their own Bernie memes.