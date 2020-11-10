Local businesses band together to give back to Kern County teachers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As the education system continues to be upended by the coronavirus pandemic, a group of local businesses have banded together to honor the tireless effort Kern County teachers have put forward.

The “Thankful for Our Teachers Give-A-Way” gives families the chance to recognize outstanding educators around the Golden Empire. Nominees can be retired, actively teaching, or even a parent. Winners must be in Bakersfield on Wednesday, November 25th, from 8 am to 12 pm to claim their prize.

The winners may receive some of the following items and services:

  • Dr. Kaur, Superior Smiles Dentistry: Professional teeth whitening service.
  • Lisa Salcido Raper, Brushedpretty: Professional celebrity make-up experience.
  • Hayley Gonzales, FromTheRoots661 and Keepinupwithstyle: Style each winner with a fresh new look.
  • Adrienne Arias/Adrienne Larroque, Studio A: A luxury manicure.
  • Natalie Green, NYFotography: Photography headshot session after their day of beauty.
  • The Youthology Medical Aesthic, Options of one-time service: facial, botox, or fillers.
  • Smith & McCain: Gift Package.
  • BakoBox: Themed gift box with self-care items.

To nominate a teacher, go to Cornerstone Mortgage’s Facebook page and write a sentence or two about why your favorite teacher should win on their pinned post.

