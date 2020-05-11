Local businesses adapt to Mother’s Day amid the coronavirus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This Mother’s Day was slightly different for everyone looking to celebrate mom.

17 News visited a few local shops to check how business was going Sunday.

Some store owners said they were closed and only taking orders over the phone. Others said they resorted to deliveries. They say sales were not as high as past years.

At Elements, the banquet hall took the experience to local moms. Owners Manuel and Lauren Guiterrez organized a mariachi serenade and food deliveries across town. They say it’s a way to make moms feel special and loved.

“During these times and circumstances, I know mothers weren’t going to get that special treatment, so my wife and I thought we could do something special and bring a little special treat to them at their house.”

With each food delivery, moms were treated to two mariachi songs.