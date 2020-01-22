Local business to donate portion of sales to help animals affected by Australian wildfires

A local business is using designer socks to help animals suffering in Australia.

They’re called Hidey Socks — no-show socks with a strap around the ankle decorated with crystals.

CEO Shannon Kerher says the companuy tries to donate to worthy causes and seeing the devastation in Australia made them want to help.

The socks have crystals with the colors of the Australian flag. A portion of the sales will be deposited into a GoFundMe account to create water fountains for animals in Australia.

Kehrer hopes to send money by Jan. 31.

If you’re interested, you can find the socks on their website.

Youth sizes are $20, adult sizes are $30.