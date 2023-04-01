BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Open Door Network will hold its 31st annual “Shoes For Our Homeless” shoe drive beginning April 12 to benefit Bakersfield’s local homeless people.

Sarah Rolnick of Guarantee Shoe Center, the venue sponsor for the event says that the need for shoes on the feet of the homeless exists, and with the community’s help, every member of the homeless shelter can get enough shoes within the next year.

Interested donors can drop off their usable footwear at the Guarantee Shoe Center on 2101 Chester Ave.

Shoes may also be dropped off at KGET’s Compassion Corner on the corner of 22nd and L Streets and Capital Dental Group on 8101 Camino Media.