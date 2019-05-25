Local business provides final $4,000 for McKinley Elementary choir trip

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local elementary school choir is getting a chance to go on a special trip with the generosity of a local business.

The McKinley Elementary School choir had just a day left to raise money to attend a performing arts workshop at Disneyland.

The school was $4,000 short and down to the final hours.

But Friday, SunPower Solar Energy Company made it possible and donated the rest of the money needed.

“In this instance, it’s just really nice that they’ll all know that because of [Kenneth Whitchard] they get to go have an experience that they wouldn’t otherwise have,” Jeff Pereira of SunPower Solar said. “That’s why I think you’re such a blessing to them and they’re super fortunate to have you.”

“I didn’t want to let you down, man,” he said.

Whitchard said he was grateful to everyone in the community who donated and is fortunate to be taking his 53 students to the Disney workshop.