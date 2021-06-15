Local business owners relieved as California opens up

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than 400 days after California’s first stay-at-home order, most of California officially reopened Tuesday.

Across the state, businesses including restaurants, gyms, movie theaters, theme parks, and bars that do not sell food will no longer have capacity restrictions.

“It’s just exciting to know our community is going to get back out there, gather, and show support again,” said Cassie Bittle, owner and operator at KC Steakhouse in downtown Bakersfield.

“It’s kind of nice to know that this is supposedly over,” Bittle continued.

The City of Tehachapi also celebrated Tuesday with its ceremonial grand opening.

Those who are fully vaccinated no longer have to mask up or practice social distancing in most public settings, but all people, regardless of vaccination status, still need to put a mask on while inside hospitals and long-term care facilities, K-12 schools and childcare facilities, prisons and homeless shelters, and while riding any form of public transportation,

Cal/OSHA is working to revise a mandate that people must mask up in the workplace – unless everyone is fully vaccinated.