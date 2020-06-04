Local business owner Patty Gray to run for City Council Ward 6

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Patty Gray, co-owner of a local remodeling company and a board member for the Better Business Bureau and Youth for Christ, said Thursday she will run for the Ward 6 City Council seat following longtime Councilwoman Jacquie Sullivan’s announcement that she will not seek re-election.

“I have known Jacquie Sullivan for over 20 years and watched her serve with honor and commitment,” Gray said. “As she completes her final term in office, I have decided to seek election to this ward in southwest Bakersfield.”

Gray and her husband, Everett Gray, have been business owners in Kern County for more than 30 years, the last 17 owning and operating full-service remodeling company DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen. They’ve also been involved in new home construction in Bakersfield, Taft and Tehachapi.

The couple has raised three sons.

Patty Gray was born in Taft, where her family owned Taft Sporting Goods for decades. Her father, Victor Killingsworth, a World War II naval officer, lives next door at the age of 99.

“My business experience started in my dad’s sporting goods store at a young age and has continued while managing our contracting business since 1983,” she said. “I’ve hired and worked with many skilled workers including office managers, salespeople, and tradespeople. I know the challenges of small business and the responsibility of protecting our families’ jobs. Our city needs to get back to work and I want to help build Bakersfield’s economy with more jobs and better-paying jobs for our people.”

Patty Gray said she looks forward to her first campaign and getting to know voters in Ward 6. The ward stretches roughly from Stockdale Highway to Taft Highway, and from Ashe Road to Highway 99.