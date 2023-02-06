BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local business has given one of Bakersfield’s most important charities a crucial lifeline just in the nick of time.

Toys for Tots had until the end of the month to move out of its previous storage facility and into a new space, and as a result the organization urgently needed someone to provide a warehouse where they could store the toys.

Payless Mini Storage heard the organizations pleas for help and gave Toys for Tots eight temporary storage units to use, as they continue their search for a new warehouse.

“We have always donated to the community. Toys and if I don’t have a community to go to, there may not be a toys for tots this year. And after nine years of doing it, the community needs toys for their children and that’s the whole purpose of toys for tots is to get children toys.”

Toys for Tots coordinator Darlene Doughty said while they would like a space with a loading dock that is 2,000-3,000 square feet, they’re willing to share distribution space.

If you or someone you know can help this worthwhile cause, please get in touch with Darlene Doughty at 661-706-5861.