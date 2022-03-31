BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 30th Annual “Shoes For Our Homeless Shoe Drive” started Thursday morning at Guarantee Shoe Center.

The drive, benefiting the men, women and children at the Bakersfield Homeless Center, runs through April 10th. Over the past 30 years the center said they have donated 91,000 pairs of shoes.

“I can’t believe how giving this community is. I read it in the paper, I see it on the news, they’ve done this, they’ve done that, and then when I do my humble shoe drive, the outpouring of their hearts- we have people just coming in bringing bags, boxes- do you need a pair of shoes? Nah, we just wanted to bring shoes for the homeless. We want to be part of your campaign. We want to be part of something that’s greater,” Rosco Rolnick said.

Usable shoes can be dropped off downtown at Guarantee Shoe Center, at the corner of 21st and Chester Avenue, or here at KGET TV, at the corner of 22nd and L streets.