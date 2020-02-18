Local business creates Kobe Bryant memorial cross to remember his legacy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local business American Fabrication has created a memorial cross to honor basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant.

American Fabrication previously created memorial crosses to honor the victims of the Route 91 and Borderline shootings.

The business wanted to make the memorial for Kobe’s wife Vanessa Bryant so she can always have a special way to remember him and their daughter.

Programmer Joe Jackson says the business is willing to make a memorial sign for each victim of the helicopter crash.

They created a yellow cross with a purple plaque, colors chosen to symbolize Kobe’s career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The plaque features a photo of Kobe and Gianna, along with their names, basketball numbers and “Bryant” displayed on the very top. The plaque also displays the Laker logo on the bottom left, Kobe’s logo on the bottom center and three fish — a symbol taken from Kobe’s book — on the bottom right. The phrase “Legends live forever” can be found at the very bottom of the plaque.

The memorial cross is six feet, six inches tall representing Kobe’s height.

“We did it to hopefully never forget who he was, what he represented and the people he helped. It’s just, that way she’ll always have a reminder of him,” said American Fabrication programmer Joe Jackson.

American Fabrication hopes the cross can be delivered directly to Vanessa Bryant and her family.