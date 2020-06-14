Local Buffalo Soldiers honored in ceremony

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Family and friends got together to celebrate our local Buffalo Soldiers Saturday afternoon.

The ceremony honored those who have upheld leadership and mentorship roles here in the community.

Aw Lee, commanding general for the Bakersfield Buffalo Soldiers, said the organization’s goal is to leave the community, better than they found it.

“We recognize the people who have put out a lot of their effort,” said Lee “A lot of their time and in some cases a lot of their personal money just to see that this community gets the things that it needs.”

Four members were honored with a promotion ceremony.