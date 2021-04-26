Local breweries providing beverages for those ‘Thirsty for a River’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The seven craft breweries in Bakersfield and Kernville have united to start a coordinated beer release starting May 1 to signify the importance of the Kern River to the community.

The breweries participating in the “Thirsty for a River” event will have a limited supply of “Bring Back the Kern” glassware that will be given away free with purchase of one of the new beers. More than 2,000 glasses will be given away, along with a limited supply of “Bring Back the Kern” stickers, according to a news release.

Following are the breweries and the beers that will be released: