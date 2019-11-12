Local boy’s family receives award for potentially saving lives all over the world

A local boy’s family will receive the 2020 legacy for human-kindness award after donating his very special gift, giving hope to others all over the world.

The 2020 honoree is 7-year-old Nathan Nicholas Street. In 2015, Nathan was diagnosed in with DIPG, a cancerous tumor that mainly targets children and starts in the brain stem. He had a zero percent survival rate.

During a 13 month battle against the disease, Nathan underwent several procedures, including two rounds of radiation therapy. Despite all efforts, Nathan passed away on February 17, 2015 at 8-years-old.

His organs and tissue couldn’t be donated, but his parents chose to donate his tumor tissue to research and since then, has been used by doctors worldwide in numerous studies. While this will never replace Nathan, his tissue donation will lead to countless lives being saved in the future.

The ceremony took place at the art and spirituality center at Mercy Hospital downtown.