BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Boys and Girls Club of Kern County received a $55,000 grant from the Taco Bell Foundation on Wednesday, according to a press release by the Boys and Girls Club.

The release says, the funds will support the youth, career explorations, field trips, workforce development and other programs.

The Taco Bell Foundation is tax-exempt public charity that educates and inspires the next generation, according to the release. To learn more about the foundation visit the Taco Bell Foundation website.