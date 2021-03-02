Local boy scout working toward Eagle Scout honor helping the SPCA

BAKERSFIELD, Ca. (KGET)– Drew Anzaldo is currently a boy scout, but soon will hold the title and patch as an Eagle Scout, a treasured achievement. Becoming an Eagle Scout is a lengthy process that requires a lot of time and energy, including a service project. Drew decided to help give back to the SPCA and design an agility course for dogs in the shelter in hopes to help them find their ‘fur-ever’ home.

Drew got the idea after visiting the SPCA when his family was looking to adopt a dog. He felt that the dogs needed a large space. And his love for dogs drove the idea home. He along with 13 other boy scouts built the agility course, offering a variety of obstacles for small to medium sized dogs.

Chuck Nordstrom, the assistant executive director of the SPCA, says he hopes the course will help showcase some dogs people overlook. It’s a chance to show off their skills and give them a space to be themselves.