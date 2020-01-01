Local boy Nathan Nickolas Street recognized on Donate Life float for Rose Parade

PASADENA, Calif. (KGET) — Eight-year-old Bakersfield donor Nathan Nickolas Street was honored during the Rose Parade this morning.

Nathan’s likeness was featured on the Donate Life floragraph float that was part of the parade. Nathan, who died in 2015 after a battle with brain cancer, was included because his family received the Legacy of Humankindness Award from JJ’s Legacy and Dignity Health.

Nathan was 7 years old when he was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), according to Dignity Health. During a 13-month battle against the disease, he underwent a biopsy, two rounds of radiation therapy, full genome sequencing and four separate experimental chemotherapy trials.

Despite these efforts, Nathan died on Feb. 17, 2015. His organs and tissue could not be donated, but his parents chose to donate his tumor tissue for research, Dignity Health said.

Currently, Nathan’s cells have been shared among doctors worldwide and used in research studies across the world.

“Without research, saving lives through organ, eye and tissue donation would not be possible,” said Lori Malkin of JJ’s Legacy. “We are grateful to recognize the life of this incredible young man and his gift during the 2020 Donate Life Rose Parade through the Legacy of Humankindness Award.”

In total, the campaign recognized 70 honorees on this year’s float.