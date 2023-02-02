BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Blood Bank is hosting a mobile blood drive later this month in honor of another local, brave cancer fighter.

The Noah Caceres Mobile Blood Drive is taking place on Tuesday Feb. 21 from 12 noon to 6 p.m. at WERX Realty on California Ave.

At the event, donors will receive free tacos and a t-shirt with every donation and a chance to win a cash prize.

You can register on Houchin’s website at hcbb.com and a link to Noah’s Gofundme page to help with medical costs as he continues his ongoing battle against cancer can be found on our website at kget.com