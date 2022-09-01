BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank and the Kern County Fair are partnering to give donors two free adult tickets to this year’s Fair, according to the blood bank.

This incentive will be offered at all donor centers, on Bolthouse, Truxtun and Oswell, and mobile drives, starting Thursday until supplies last, according to the blood bank.

The donor centers will be closed on Sept. 5 for Labor Day, according to the blood bank.

If you would like to schedule an appointment call the blood bank at 661-323-4222 or visit their website.