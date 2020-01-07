Local biker fellowship group helps distribute Narcan

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local bikers are using their second chance at life to help others who are on the path they once were. According to their website, Broken Chains is a fellowship of bikers who have found hope and healing in Jesus Christ through its ‘Celebrate Recovery’ ministry.

“You’re born one day and you die another,” says Broken Chains National Director, Scott Di Stefano.“But there is a hyphen in between there and it’s what you did during that hyphen, that’s what’s important.”

Much like the rest of the country, Kern County has an opioid epidemic. Di Stefano said the ages in some overdose cases can be as young as 19-years-old. Although he acknowledges that there is still plenty of work to do, Di Stefano wants to prevent as many deaths by walking the streets.

“It’s just a different approach to look at the problem,” Di Stefano says. “To try to save a life.”

In less than a year, Di Stefano and others have gone out to known places around Bakersfield where homeless people live to hand out thousands of life-saving doses of Narcan nasal spray. Although homeless people are not the only groups to be addicted to drugs, handing out Narcan to people who may come across someone else who is an addict has been effective.

“Since March of last year we’ve given out almost 2,000 doses of Narcan,” says Di Stefano. “We have confirmed 10 reversals where people have had overdoses that were pulled out.”

Di Stefano started with Broken Chains since its inception in 2016 and has tried to help as many people in Kern County struggling with drug addiction.

“It’s my way to give back,” Di Stefano said. “It’s my way to help out and maybe make somebody’s day better.”

Narcan can be purchased over the counter at pharmacies and range from $150-200. If you would like to donate, you can click here. Donations can also be mailed to Broken Chains JC at 10200 Campus Park Drive.

To learn more go to the Breaking Chains website. To volunteer, call Oaks Community Church at 661-663-3888.