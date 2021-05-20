Local bike, cycling shops handing out refreshments to riders Friday as part of Bike to Work Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Friday is Bike to Work Day, and to celebrate, local bike shops and cycling clubs will be out on the Kern River Parkway throughout town offering refreshments to riders.

That will be happening from 6 a.m. through 9 p.m. along the parkway as a way to encourage people to ride their bikes and help reduce air pollution.

“40% of people commute only two miles or less to work. It makes sense if they could use their bike, opposed to jumping in a gas-guzzling car,” said Susanne Campbell with the Kern Council of Governments.