Local Bakersfield business runs fundraiser for families affected by the deadly Wasco shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The community is still reeling after the deadly shooting in Wasco that took the lives of four people and the shooter himself.

This week we saw a huge memorial service for Sheriff’s Deputy Phillip Campas and the procession which took his body to the Greenlawn national cemetery.

But Kern residents are still stepping in to help Campas’ family, and other families devastated by this shooting.



Sunday, marks two weeks since the Wasco shooting but that doesn’t mean the community is done giving support for the families who lost a loved one during that horrific tragedy two weeks ago.

Kern residents banded together to show their respect, give honor to a Kern hero and provide support to the grieving families.

The community held prayer vigils, attended the late Sherriff’s Deputy Phillip Campus’ memorial, and sent in donations for the surviving daughters of the Ramirez family.

And now, a new form of support. A local Bakersfield company hosted their own fundraiser for the officers involved in the shooting and for the Ramirez family.

“Our mission is to help these families,” Brianna Contreras the owner of Great Change Brewing said. “I know that they are grieving and that there is nothing in the world that will take that away but at least a little bit of you know help would help take away some of that worry and stress.”

The company is selling tacos, burritos, drinks and much more to help the community heal. 100% of the money made from the sales during the fundraiser will be donated.

There is even a raffle to help raise money. The prizes are a taco party…first place will win a party for a group of 40, while second place is for a group of 25. The raffle costs 20 dollars per ticket and the winners will be announced towards the end of the fundraiser.

“It was a close loss to me because I grew up in Wasco so I came to support the business and also the families affected by it,” Sergio Solorio a Wasco Resident said. “This fundraiser is for a good cause so I want to make sure I can contribute in the way I can.”

The fundraiser goes from one to six o’clock on Sunday so it’s not too late to get a drink, buy a raffle ticket and have all the proceeds go to the families who have suffered a loss in the deadly Wasco shooting.