Local baker rises to the occasion, opens storefront bakery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – There’s a lot of talk about local businesses going under during this pandemic. Well one woman decided she couldn’t wait any longer to open her storefront bakery.

A local baker was working remotely before it was the norm. She sold her baked goods at farmers markets for years. But now – she’s opening her storefront bakery in downtown Bakersfield.

Not everyone has the patience to bake bread, but for Laura Journey – baking bread is exciting.

“The process of sourdough is a beautiful and magical process,” Journey said. “From start to finish its about 50 hours for a loaf of bread. Through the process of the fermentation it becomes a complete food so you’ve got your carbohydrates, fats, and proteins. It’s pretty fascinating when you think about it.”

Journey learned this process early on- baking with her grandma at age 6.

“Banana bread, it was the go-to thing we made every week. It was my great grandmother’s recipe.”

She brought that love for baking to the streets of Bakersfield three years ago. She only sold her bread at farmer’s markets, but quickly picked up a following.

“It just gave me a solidified idea of what I wanted to do and the direction I wanted to go in,” Journey said.

Soon after- she branded her business as the “Baker’s Outpost”. Now – Journey is opening her own storefront bakery with the same name downtown.

“When my husband and I met 12 years ago, we actually ate in this space,” Journey said. “Our first date dinner we actually sat at a little table in the corner there. So it’s pretty bizarre to be in here making it my space now.”

Her Baker’s Outpost sign stands proudly at the intersection of Truxtun and Oak near Conroy’s Flowers. It’s all coming together after months of work.

“The last year has been pretty trying, and not being able to see the community and see my customers like normal,” Journey said. “I’m looking forward to having that interaction again.”

This pandemic has caused a lot of businesses to shut down. But Journey says there’s no time like the present.

“Bakeries took off during the pandemic, there was a huge shortage of bread flour, anything baking related,” Journey said.

She says all her bread is made with flour, water, and salt and it’s naturally leavened. Her ingredients come from local farmers. Journey says she plans to open for business sometime this week.